SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Today will be sunny but impressively cold for November! Temps will average 20-25 degrees below normal! Readings will stay mainly in the 20's, perhaps touching 30 in the lower valley BUT with the wind it will feel like it's in the teens and 20's. Bundle up for mid-winter cold.
Although we missed a record low by 2 degrees this morning (Low of 16) Expect a record cold day with afternoon highs in the upper 20s to near 30. (record low-high is 37). And if the wind can diminish this evening we could fall below the record low of 16 before midnight.
As high pressure moves overhead tonight, temperatures will quickly fall back to the teens under a clear sky and with a lighter to calm wind. Clouds will mix in later tonight with readings holding steady late. Still likely record breaking. (Record low for tomorrow is 15)
Tomorrow will not be as cold in the afternoon. Temperatures will reach near 40 with clouds mixing in during the day as a warm front pushes through. Temperatures will reach well into the 40s on Friday. We may even touch 50 in the lower valley.
However a dry, cold front moves through late Friday followed by another shot of cold for the weekend and a gusty breeze Saturday. Temps will be in the 30's with wind chills back into the 20s. Our weather stays dry through Sunday as temps moderate. A coastal storm will move our way early next week. At this point, it doesn’t look like a “big storm” with rain chances most likely for us. However, a little winter weather can’t be ruled out at the onset Monday morning.
