SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Lingering clouds and fog will give way to developing sunshine this morning with improving conditions for Labor Day. Today will turn out to be a nice one. A weak cold front will move through later this morning bringing in a drier air mass with sunny skies and a nice breezy. Dew points in the 60's this morning will fall into the 50's this afternoon. Highs will reach near 80. It will be a nice afternoon for the Labor Day cookouts and BBQs.
High pressure will continue to build in tonight setting us up for a clear, cool, comfortable night with lows in the low to mid 50's.
Tomorrow will be beautiful with sunny, and dry conditions with highs in the 70's. A top ten day! A voguers system will move across eastern Canada on Wednesday. It will bring in warm, humid air quickly on Wednesday with temps in the 80s and dew points into the 60's. The cold front will move through late in the day giving us the chance for showers and thunderstorms, for the evening and into the overnight.
The front looks to stall on Thursday keeping showers around with high levels of humidity. Things dry out for Friday, perhaps lasting into the weekend.
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
