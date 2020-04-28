SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Low pressure will continue to move away with improving conditions. Clouds will continue to give way to sunshine with temperatures in the mid to upper 50's. The breeze will be lighter today, out of the Northwest. Tonight will be dry and chilly with lows falling to around freezing.
Tomorrow is looking nice with sunshine followed b increasing clouds as the wind shifts to the southeast. Temperatures reach into the lower 60's. Clouds continue to build ahead of our next storm system, which looks to bring a threat for heavy rain, some thunderstorms and gusty wind at some point, most likely late Thursday into Friday morning.
Sprinkles and spotty showers become more likely tomorrow night into Thursday with an increasing southerly breeze. Low pressure will move into New England with heavy rain possible Thursday evening into Friday as a cold front comes through, thunderstorms will be possible as well. Gusty wind is also expected with this front. There will be about a 6 hour period of heavy rain and thunder before drying out late Friday morning into the afternoon.
After a few morning showers early Saturday, high pressure builds in Saturday, bringing back dry, seasonable weather. Milder air is looking likely with highs in the middle to upper 60s Saturday and possibly around 70 Sunday. Sunday is looking very nice with a decent amount of sunshine.
(1) comment
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.