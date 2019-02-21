SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It was an icy start this morning with most areas picking up 1-2" of snow and sleet with a glaze of icy to cap it off.
However, low pressure continues to move away and overcast are giving way to partly cloudy skies for this afternoon. Temperatures will climb into the 40's so we'll get some good melting this afternoon.
it won't be as warm as it was one year ago today though. Do you remember how warm we got last year on February 21st? We got all the way up to 74 degrees! It's the warmest temperature recorded at Westover Air Reserve Base in the month of February since records have been kept!
High pressure builds in tonight allowing temps to fall back to the 20s. Tomorrow will be rather pleasant with sun and clouds and temperatures returning to the 40's. Dry weather continues into the start of the weekend, but high clouds will be around most of the day Saturday. Our next batch of wet weather rolls in Saturday night, beginning as a wintry mix for western Mass. However, this storm should be more of a rainmaker with rain being heavy at times on Sunday with temperatures into the 40's.
As the storm moves out it will become windy and colder with some 40+mph gusts and wind advisories may be issued. We return to dry, chilly conditions for the start of the work and school week with more sunshine for Tuesday. Models continue to hint at a mid-week storm system but how it all plays out is way to early to tell.
