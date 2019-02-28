SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The snow has ended and now the sun is out! We picked up 2-4" of accumulation across the area with a bit more across the hills and Berkshire County. It will stay chilly today with temperatures topping off in the low to mid-30s. A snow shower or flurries may be around, but most of the day looks dry. Some patchy black ice will be possible tonight as temps drop back to the teens.
A weak system will bring us some clouds later tonight into tomorrow morning but tomorrow will be mainly dry and seasonably chilly as moisture stay to our south. Temperatures will top off in the mid to upper 30's.
Get your score card ready though we have a few storm chances on the way. Another low will pass nearby to our south on Saturday. For now, it looks like rain and snow showers are possible, with little impact. However, there this storm needs to be watched closely. If it tracks a bit closer it would bring rain that changes to accumulating snow-it’s possible, but still iffy at this point. The next low takes a similar path and looks a stronger Sunday evening into Monday. This storm looks to bring a snow to rain event that could bring accumulating snow to western Mass.
