SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Clear skies overnight allowed temperatures to plunge below 0 with many negative temperature readings throughout western Mass. The positive news is that winds have stabilized which has help wind chill factors that disrupted most of the day yesterday.
Most of the day Sunday looks sunny and quiet with seasonably cold temperatures in the 20s in place for most of the day. Our next storm system, a powerful nor’easter, will be moving up the eastern US.
Snow moves into western Mass close to midnight and will fall heavily overnight. By sunrise, snow should be mixing with sleet and changing to rain in the valley. Sleet may mix in across the hills and Berkshires as well. Winter Weather Advisories & Winter Storm Warnings have been issued for Berkshire County, Franklin County, Hampden, and Hampshire Counties for late Sunday night through most of Monday for heavy snow & icy conditions. Strong wind gusts of 35-55mph are also possible on Monday with this intense storm system and power outages are another concern associated with this storm.
Snow totals should end up around 3-6 inches for the valley and 6-12 inches for the hill towns and Berkshires. Some high spots in the northern hills and southern Green Mountains may see more than a foot.
High pressure returns Tuesday with dry weather, but breezes continue along with below normal temperatures. A weak cold front will bring a chance for spotty rain and snow showers Wednesday.
(3) comments
probably wont be a Darrell Brooks Jr Waukesha incident.
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
