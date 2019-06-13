SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) --It’s been a cool, soggy Thursday across southern New England and this evening, most of the steady rain has already moved out. However, a few showers and drizzle are possible though tonight. Expect mostly cloudy skies tonight and some areas of fog and mist. Temperatures will hover in the lower to middle 50s for most, with a few upper 40s by dawn.
Friday will be a drier day, but spotty showers remain possible as an upper level wave moves across New England during the day. While showers stay spotty, a stray downpour or even a weak thunderstorm will be possible. Skies should stay mostly cloudy with occasional breaks of sun and temperatures return to the upper 60s and low 70s. Southwesterly breezes may gust to 20-25mph during the day.
High pressure will begin drying things out Friday night and Saturday is looking rain-free. It will be a nice June day with sunshine and clouds, a good breeze and low humidity. Temperatures should approach 80 in the Pioneer Valley. Saturday will be the pick of the weekend… and the next several days.
We shift into a stretch of more humid and unsettled weather beginning Sunday. With a jet stream that is nearly zonal, we will see one disturbance after another move through, keeping lots of clouds and showers in the forecast.
On Sunday, humidity will increase and showers are possible in the morning with a cold front. Spotty showers and thunderstorms look possible for the afternoon. Monday to Wednesday will feature warm temps around 80, high humidity and rounds of showers and thunderstorms.
