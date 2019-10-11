SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Our nor’easter, now subtropical storm Melissa, continues to keep skies cloudy and our weather slightly unsettled this evening. Dry air continues to win out, but a shower or sprinkle may still come through the valley tonight. Otherwise, expect continued gusty breezes this evening and cloudy skies.
Wind will become a bit lighter later this evening, decreasing to 10-15 mph. Temperatures linger in the 50s through midnight and may creep into the 40s overnight, especially in the hills and Berkshires.
Saturday should be a dry day with cloudy skies early, becoming partly cloudy later in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures should return to the lower and middle 60s for most, which is normal for this time of year. The biggest change will be a lighter breeze, especially by the afternoon. Skies should be partly cloudy Saturday night, which will give us a nice view of the full moon!
Subtropical storm Melissa will begin moving east and away from the coast Saturday. This will bring an end to strong wind along the coast and shower chances will diminish out East throughout the day. Surface high pressure will bring sunshine back to New England on Sunday-which is perfect for viewing the peak foliage color across northern New England! A frontal boundary will pass across New England Sunday night with an increase in clouds, but rain should stay to our southeast.
Mild temperatures will be around for Sunday and Columbus Day with highs approaching 70 both days. We will see some good sunshine both days as well. By Tuesday, clouds will increase later in the day ahead of our next front. We turn breezy and stay mild ahead of the front and rain should arrive late Wednesday. There is potential for heavy rain Wednesday night as low pressure develops along the boundary. We turn much cooler, dry and windy behind the system for Thursday and sunshine returns Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.