SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Low pressure off the coast has brought rainy, breezy and unseasonably chilly weather to New England yesterday and today. Tonight, this low will slowly move northeast and away from our area. Colder air does work in tonight behind the low and some high elevations over 1000 ft may see more snow showers. Most continue with cold rain showers, but those will taper off mostly before midnight (as well as the snow showers).
Cloudy and brisk overnight with temperatures hovering in the middle 30s for most.
Our weather improves Tuesday with morning clouds giving way to some sunshine. Northwest wind stays fairly light with highs rising into the middle and upper 50s. We remain dry and chilly Tuesday night with lows falling to around freezing.
Wednesday looks like a quiet weather day with increasing clouds as wind shifts to the southeast. Temperatures do end up close to normal with highs hitting around 60. Clouds continue to build ahead of our next storm system, which looks to bring a threat for heavy rain, some thunderstorms and gusty wind for the end of the week.
Sprinkles and light showers become possible Wednesday night into Thursday morning with an increasing breeze. Low pressure will move into New England with more widespread rain Thursday afternoon and evening and as a cold front comes through, thunderstorms will be possible as well. Gusty wind is also expected with this front Thursday evening into Friday. Rain should be heaviest Friday morning, then taper off during the day.
High pressure builds in Saturday, bringing back dry, seasonable weather. Milder air is looking likely with highs in the middle to upper 60s Saturday and possibly around 70 Sunday. A shower or two is possible Sunday and Monday, but we will also see some sunshine.
(1) comment
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
