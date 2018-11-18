SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It's a cold but dry start to our Sunday but that dry weather will not last. It looks like some light snow is on the way tonight into tomorrow with some minor accumulation possible.
High pressure will keep us mainly dry during the daylight hours, however we will see a lot more clouds and chillier temps compared to yesterday. There is the slight chance that we could see a flurry in the afternoon. A weak area of low pressure will be moving in from the southwest Sunday night, turning skies cloudy and bringing in a period of light snow. A transition to a wintry mix to rain showers will take place from south to north, but overall precip will be fairly light anyway. We could pick up a coating to an inch in the lower valley while the hill towns could see 1-3". There could be some slick spots for the Monday morning commute.
An upper level trough digs across the Northeast with cold air for Tuesday to Thanksgiving with highs in the 30s. There is also the chance that the rain and snow showers will continue Monday and Tuesday as a couple of upper level disturbances move through the region. Nighttime temps should dip into the teens Tuesday and Wednesday nights!
It will get even colder as we head toward Thanksgiving with highs on Thanksgiving Day only rising into the lower and middle 20s. If you are planning on heading out late Thursday night into Friday morning to take advantage of Black Friday deals then you will want to bundle up as it looks like lows Friday morning could be down into the single digits and lower teens.
- Today: Partly sunny, late PM light snow. Highs: 34-38
- Tonight: Cloudy with light snow transitioning to a wintry mix to rain from south to north. Lows: 32-36
- Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy with rain/snow showers likely. Highs: 38-42
