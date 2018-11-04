SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) --Hopefully you were able to get out and enjoy the sunny, dry weather we saw around here this afternoon as changes are once again on the way. Unfortunately the weather pattern becomes unsettled for the start of the work week.
Clouds increase tonight and Monday as our next system approaches and rain should return by Monday afternoon into Monday night. Highs tomorrow will only top out in the middle to upper 40s. So in addition to grabbing the umbrella as you head out you may also want a heavier jacket. Showers will continue into tomorrow evening before ending after midnight. Lows tomorrow night will fall back into the upper 30s and lower 40s.
Election Day will be cloudy with drizzle and occasional showers. Highs on Tuesday will run in the middle to upper 50s. Low pressure will swing to our northwest Tuesday night with a period of rain through early Wednesday morning. Skies should clear out early and some sunshine is back for most of Wednesday and Thursday.
Tonight: Partly cloudy and cold. Lows: 24-28
Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy with the chance for showers. Highs: 44-48
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy skies. Chance for showers. Highs: 55-59
