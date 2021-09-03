SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We are in the midst of nice stretch of September weather the will last into Labor Day Weekend.
If you have Friday night plans you'll need your jacket. Tonight will be clear and chilly with temperatures falling into the middle 40s to around 50. You may need an extra blanket with a fall chill in the air.
High pressure will settle in tomorrow supplying us with lots of sunshine. After a chilly start temperatures will reach into the middle 70's with low humidity levels and a lighter breeze. Tomorrow is looking like a top 10 day. Great way to start the holiday weekend.
Sunday will start with some sunshine and it too will be a nice day, there will be some clouds mixing in during the afternoon with a few late showers or a storm around, but much of the day will be rain free. Highs will top off in the mid to upper 70's. Labor Day is look warm and a bit muggy with highs near 80. There may be a few morning showers around as a weak front continues pushing through but much of the day will be dry and it will become slightly less humid in the afternoon.
Tuesday is looking sunny, warm and dry with highs near 80. A voguers system will move across eastern Canada on Wednesday. It will bring in warm, humid air quickly on Wednesday then the systems cold front will move through late in the day giving us the chance for thunderstorms.
(2) comments
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
