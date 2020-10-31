SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It was a chilly day after a cold start this morning. We set a new record low this morning at Westover AFB as it dropped to 17°. That broke the old record of 18° set back in 1988. Milder air moves in to close out the weekend.
Tonight will be another cold night, though not as cold as last night as lows drop back into the upper 20s and lower 30s. After a clear start this evening clouds will move in overnight as a warm front approaches the region. Don't forget to set your clocks back one hour before going to be tonight as Daylight Saving Time ends at 2am Sunday morning. The good news is we gain an hours sleep but the bad news is the sun sets even earlier. Sunrise tomorrow is at 6:23am, while sunset is at 4:43pm tomorrow afternoon.
Sunday starts off dry as well, though it will be mostly cloudy. Temperatures will be warmer due to southerly flow. Dependent on how much incoming solar radiation can make it through the clouds, we'll top out in the low-mid 50s.
Rain moves in tomorrow evening ahead of a strong cold front and arrives about dinner time. Rain could be moderate to heavy at times on and off through Monday morning. We could see some flakes at the tail end off the passage of the front, with northwesterly flow and cold Canadian air coming in behind it. The Monday morning commute looking to be messy and slippery with a mix of rain, freezing rain and snow so plan ahead to allow yourself for plenty of time.
Monday and Tuesday will be chilly, with highs struggling to reach into the 40s. Snow showers possible Monday and Tuesday and it will be windy behind the front. 10-20mph NW winds on Monday, calmer on Tuesday for election day. Winds switch to southerly flow mid through the end of the week with high pressure back in control and plenty of sunshine. 60s by the end of the week!!
