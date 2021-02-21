SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - After a bright day today we will see clouds increase tonight ahead of our next system, which will bring the chance for a quick burst of snow tomorrow afternoon. Lows tonight will fall back into the middle and upper teens.
Our next shot at seeing some snow will come tomorrow as a low lifts into the Great Lakes, bringing a warm and cold front through New England. The warm front may bring some snow showers in the morning, but it’s the cold front we will have to watch for potential travel issues. As the front approaches, a second low looks to develop along it that could bring a quick burst of snow to western Mass or a rain/snow mix for the valley. This could cause some travel issues in the evening and will have to be watched. Early estimates at snow totals look to be a few inches for higher terrain, and dependent on valley changeover only a coating to an inch. It will also be a bit breezy on Monday with southerly flow 5-15mph, and occasional wind gusts up to 30mph.
Following this system Monday, we turn dry, quiet and mild through mid-week with highs climbing into the 40s. A cold front will swing through on Thursday bringing us a potential chance at some shower activity. Windy with the passing of the front, and behind that... colder as we head into next weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.