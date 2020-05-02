SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - After a beautiful day today a warm front will bring clouds and some showers overnight into early Sunday. Even warmer temperatures are on tap for Sunday afternoon but don't get used to it as temperatures will trend slightly cooler next week.
A fast moving system will push through tonight and Sunday morning bringing increasing clouds and the chance for showers overnight into early Sunday morning. Lows tonight will fall back into the upper 40s and lower 50s. The good news is the rain exits Sunday morning and skies will become mostly sunny. Tomorrow is looking even warmer with highs in the lower to middle 70s.
Another fast moving system will pass to the south on Monday. There is the chance for a few showers Monday afternoon before clearing for Tuesday. Temps will be seasonable on Monday before it turns a bit cooler for the middle of next week.
(1) comment
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
