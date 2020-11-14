SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It was a dry start to the weekend but changes are on the way to close it out Sunday.
Dry, chilly weather will continue into the evening with a cold night of 20s ahead. Clear skies and calm winds make for lots of radiational cooling, higher elevations and colder locations may dip into the teens.
High pressure moves offshore Sunday, shifting wind out of the south-southwest. Temperatures should hit low to middle 50s in the early afternoon with increasing high clouds. Our next cold front is on the way and will bring a chance for showers by late afternoon. Rain will spread out across southern New England Sunday evening and night along with increasing breezes out of the south. As the front comes through, we may get some isolated wind gusts of 35-45mph along with some downpours. Isolated power outages possible. No current advisories in place as of yet. Rain ends late Sunday night with overnight lows falling into the lower and middle 30s.
We remain blustery to start the week with 20-25mph wind gusts on Monday. It’s looking like a dry day with a mix of sun and clouds and near normal temperatures. A deepening trough will allow colder air to build into New England Monday night through Thursday and high temperatures should end up in the 30s to low 40s each day, with Wednesday looking the coldest. An upper level disturbance will move through Tuesday with a possibility for spotty rain and snow showers.
Aside from that, a pretty quiet and mostly dry week weather wise with cooler than normal temperatures. Iota has formed in the Caribbean and is headed toward Honduras and Nicaragua whom just got hit with Eta last week. Looking to make landfall on Monday as a Category 3.
(3) comments
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
