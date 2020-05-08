SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Clouds will increase this afternoon as a storm system will bring a period of rain and snow to the region tonight into Saturday morning.
The sunshine we saw early this morning is giving way to increasing clouds. Skies look overcast by the mid afternoon with highs in the middle to upper 50s and a healthy westerly breeze. As our next storm system gets going, rain chances will increase around and after dinnertime. Rain will be changing to snow overnight for everyone, including the valley!
A very rare shot of Arctic cold is headed our way for Saturday. A piece of the polar vortex will bring near record-breaking cold to all of the Northeast Saturday and Saturday night. At the surface, low pressure will quickly move toward southern New England Friday night and rapidly strengthen through Saturday evening-likely undergoing bombogenesis as pressure falls close to 30mb in 24 hours. This storm will begin as rain Friday evening and night, quickly changing over to snow in the hills, then the valley overnight.
Bands of heavy snow are possible overnight, which would cause roads to become coated and accumulations may end up around 1-3 inches in the hills and Berkshires. In the valley, an inch or less is expected with most accumulation on the grass. We remain breezy overnight into early Saturday, but not too rough.
Wind and cold will become the issue Saturday as low pressure continues to quickly strengthen off the coast. Lingering rain and snow showers will be around along with a snow squall or two. Skies look partly cloudy with highs in the lower to middle 40s! Gusty breezes ramp up in the afternoon and especially Saturday evening with westerly gusts to 40-50mph. Advisories may be issued. Temperatures fall to the low 30s Saturday night with wind chills well into the 20s!
Sunday stays breezy, but will feel a lot nicer than Saturday with highs in the lower 50s with good sunshine for Mom. Cooler than normal temps continue through most of next week with highs back to the upper 50s Monday with a risk for a few showers. We look dry, breezy and cooler Tuesday, then sunny skies and temps back to near 60 Wednesday and Thursday.
(1) comment
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.