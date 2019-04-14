SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- While today will not be quite as warm as it was yesterday it will still be rather mild. An approaching storm system will bring showers this evening with rain and even the chance for a thunderstorm on Monday.
This morning will start cool and dry with a little sunshine possible, but clouds return quickly. Most of the day looks mostly cloudy but rather mild with highs in the middle to upper 60s. A strong area of low pressure moving up from the southwest will bring a chance for showers our way by this evening. The shower chances will continue overnight and as we head toward Monday morning we could see some heavier downpours and even the chance for a thunderstorm. We then could see a brief lull in the precipitation mid-morning Monday before more showers return in the afternoon. A Flood Watch has been issued for northern Berkshire county from midnight tonight until 8 am Tuesday morning.
Temperatures for Marathon Monday are trending warmer and highs in the 60s are starting to look more likely as the low passes to our northwest. Showers taper off Monday evening and dry, cooler air settles in Tuesday. Winds will start to pick up and become gusty Monday afternoon and evening with gusts to 50 mph possible. A Wind Advisory has been issued for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties from 5 pm Monday afternoon until 8 am Tuesday morning.
