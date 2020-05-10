SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It was a dry Mother's Day with some sunshine. Clouds will increase tonight ahead of our next system which will bring the chance for showers and thunderstorms tomorrow.
A warm front will approach the region tomorrow morning and bring the chance for some showers for the morning commute. The cold front will approach tomorrow afternoon and will bring the chance for additional scattered showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms. Some of those storms could become strong to severe with the main threat being hail and gusty winds. Highs will top out in the middle to upper 50s.
We turn dry and cooler Tuesday with a gusty breeze as high pressure begins building back in. As this high moves to the coast, our daytime temps will continue to rise through Thursday, but night time temps may dip below freezing. A warm front approaches Friday with some showers, but highs should end up around 70.
(3) comments
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
