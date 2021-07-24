SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Hopefully you had a chance to get out and enjoy the nice weather today because it's going to turn more humid later tonight and it's looking like an unsettled end to the weekend tomorrow.
Clouds will increase Saturday night as Low pressure moves in from the Great Lakes. It will be milder and more humid with lows in the 60's. A warm front will bring a period of rain with downpours and some thunder Sunday morning. It will turn more humid as the front moves through. The rain will end, but clouds will linger. We'll see a little sun around midday followed by mid to late afternoon and evening thunderstorms with the arrival of a cold front. A few storms could be severe with damaging wind gusts, heavy rain, lightning and large hail. The Storm Prediction Center places some of western Mass. under a "Marginal" risk for severe weather. 1 on their scale from 1 to 5 for severe weather. The threat is larger for points west, points east are under only general thunderstorm risk.
The front looks to keep moving, so we should dry out for the start of the week. Monday and Tuesday look to feature a fair amount of sunshine with warm temperatures and marginal levels of humidity. Highs in the mid to upper 80's with dew points in the 60's. It may turn more unsettled for the middle of next week as rain and storm chances go up on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.