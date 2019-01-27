SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- While we may see some sun this morning clouds will quickly increase as a weak cold front approaches the region. This could be a few light rain or snow showers this afternoon into early this evening.
It will also become breezy this afternoon with winds out of the south/southwest between 10-15 mph with some higher gusts. Highs will top out in the upper 30s and lower 40s. A rain or snow shower is possible early this evening before skies begin to clear out. Lows tonight will once again drop back into the lower to middle teens.
High pressure returns for early next week, keeping Monday dry and cold. Clouds will build Monday night ahead of our next storm. A warm front should approach New England sometime Tuesday-which is looking like later in the day. Precip should start as snow or a wintry mix as cold air gets trapped across western Mass. There is a chance we see rain Tuesday evening, but should go back to snow early Wednesday morning as much colder air wraps in behind the low. Some accumulation will be possible with this system and there’s still some question on timing and precip type, so keep checking up on the forecast.
Pieces of the Polar Vortex will be moving into the lower 48 next week, so you will be hearing a lot of COLD talk. For New England, much colder air will arrive late next week and possibly linger through the weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.