SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's a dry and mild start this morning but unfortunately neither of those conditions will last all day. An approaching cold front will bring showers later this morning and cooler temperatures for the start of the work week.
It is a mild start this morning with temperatures in the middle 50s and we may even see a bit of sunshine early but it will not last. A cold front will swing through by late morning, dropping temperatures back into the 40s by the afternoon with rain developing. Rain could be briefly heavy at times. Rain comes to an end this evening with gradual clearing tonight. Behind the front, it will become breezy and chilly with temperatures down into the 20s by Monday morning.
The start of April is looking dry, chilly, and breezy with temperatures in the 40s for Monday. Fortunately, sunshine will be abundant despite the seasonably cool feel.
A coastal storm will develop off shore on Tuesday. Right now looks to pass out-to-sea, with only minor windy impacts. If this trend continues, the first way of April looks to be mostly dry. A milder feel will arrive towards the end of the week but it looks like it will also come with the chance for showers.
