SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- After a cloudy start this morning with some showers it turned out to be another bright and warm afternoon with some locations making it into the lower 80s.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for Berkshire county until 9 pm this evening. Strong to severe thunderstorms to our west could make their way into western Mass later this evening but will likely diminish in intensity as they push to the east.
Even though they will weaken there is still the chance for scattered showers and perhaps a thunderstorm later this evening and into the overnight. It will be a mild night as lows fall back into the lower 60s. It will also feel a bit muggy with dew points also in the lower 60s.
Temperatures Monday should top off in the upper 70s and even some lower 80s are possible if we can clear the clouds and work in enough sunshine! We will have a good southwesterly breeze throughout the day. A cold front will sweep through in the evening with scattered showers and thunderstorms. We will have to watch for a strong to severe storm potential here. The main threat with any thunderstorms tomorrow afternoon would be strong winds and hail. The Storm Prediction Center has placed all of western Mass under a "slight risk" for severe thunderstorms tomorrow afternoon.
Dry, more seasonable air returns Tuesday to Thursday with highs back to the 60s and lower 70s. It will be coolest Tuesday and blustery with a northwest breeze on the backside of departing low pressure. Wednesday looks nice with some sunshine, then another warm and cold front come into our area Thursday with more clouds and shower chances.
