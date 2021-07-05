SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - After another cloudy and cool day to add to this unseasonable holiday weekend, we’ve got some big changes coming our way.
Skies continue to clear out a bit, but patchy clouds do linger tonight as a warm front approaches. A spot shower or thunderstorm may come through overnight, otherwise it stays muggy and mild with lows in the mid 60s.
Get ready for the heat and humidity to return with force Tuesday! Temperatures soar into the upper 80s and low 90s by early Tuesday afternoon with dew points climbing to near 70. Our day begins with some partial sunshine and an increasing southwesterly breeze. By the early afternoon, thunderstorms will begin flaring up to our north and west and will track toward western Mass. Damaging wind gusts are the greatest severe concern, along with numerous lightning strikes and very heavy rain.
Timing of storms Tuesday looks to be from around 1pm in northern Berkshire county to 5-6pm in eastern Hampden county. Storms may become severe with damaging wind gusts. Flooding in poor drainage areas is also possible from torrential rainfall. Showers and storms taper off in the evening and we remain foggy and muggy overnight.
Wednesday is also looking like a hot and humid day with another round of storms possible. Storms should be a bit later in the day, possibly holding off until 4-9pm. Again, some storms may be severe.
A tropical air mass rolls up the East Coast Thursday and Friday with dew points getting into the mid-70s range! Tropical storm Elsa or the remnants of, will be moving from the Florida coast to the Carolinas through Thursday. Thursday night into Friday, Elsa will pass south of New England. With a cold front stalled overhead, we have a chance at seeing showers and thunderstorms with heavy rain here in western Mass.
A slow-moving to nearly stalled front will push south of western Mass this weekend, but linger just offshore. Our weather is looking mainly dry Friday with a return to temperatures in the 80s. A round of showers may be in the cards for late Sunday into Monday as that front lifts back northward.
