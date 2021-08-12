SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM): Excessive Heat Warnings & Heat Advisories continue for western Mass into this evening…
A Heat Advisory has been issued for Friday for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin, & Berkshire Counties…
An Air Quality Alert continues for the lower valley through 11pm…
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect through 8pm for Berkshire County…
The chance for showers and thunderstorms will continue into the evening. The biggest severe threat today remains northwest of Springfield, but everyone in the area may see a strong to severe storm with strong to damaging wind gusts.
Wet weather fizzles out later tonight with any showers and storms ending by midnight or sooner. Humid and warm again overnight with lows in the lower 70s and areas of fog.
Friday will again feature extreme heat for southern New England with highs returning to the lower and middle 90s. The heat index should return to around and slightly above 100 degrees, so a heat advisory has been issued for all of western Mass from 11am to 8pm. Patchy to scattered clouds will be around throughout the day and a shower or thunderstorm is possible in the afternoon and evening. A marginal or low severe risk is up for western Mass.
Our weekend begins with very humid air in place along with a quick warm up. Temperatures Saturday may return to 90 if showers and storms hold off until the early afternoon. A cold front will be swinging through with some spotty wet weather from the mid-morning into the afternoon. This front will also push out our hot, humid air mass!
High pressure builds in from Canada Saturday night, ushering in a cooler, drier air mass that we hang on to through Monday or Tuesday. Temperatures during the day return to near normal and we cool back to the 50s at night. We trend warmer and more humid by mid-week with a shot at unsettled weather Wednesday and Thursday.
(1) comment
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
