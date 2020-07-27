SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- After a warm weekend with high temperatures near 90 intense heat arrives for this afternoon and evening with temperatures soaring into the mid to upper 90's! Feel-like temperatures will reach over 100 degrees!
A Heat Advisory remains in effect for all of western Mass. from noon to 8PM today. The record high for today at Westover is 95° set in 2005 and there's a good chance the record is broken!
We are not expecting any rain today however a "cold" front will move in late tomorrow with spotty showers and storms, but not before we reach back into the low to middle 90's. Wednesday through Friday will still be warm, in fact we may touch 90 on Wednesday, but it will be less humid. We may see an isolated shower or storm on Thursday however the second half of the week and week look to be rain-free.
