SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The heat and humidity will be intense this afternoon with temperatures continuing to soar into the mid to upper 90's along with dew points in the 60's! Feel-like temperatures will reach over 100° degrees with full sunshine throughout the afternoon and evening.
With heat indices near 100 a Heat Advisory remains in effect for all of western Massachusetts until 8PM this evening and will remain in effect for central and eastern Hampden and Hampshire Counties until 8PM tomorrow. The record high for today, July 27th at Westover Air Reserve Base is 95° set in 2005 and we are expecting to break it this afternoon.
Tonight will be one of the warmest nights of the year with overnight lows in the middle 70's. You'll certainly need to keep the A.C.s and fans cranking tonight.
A "cold" front will move in late tomorrow with isolated to scattered showers and storms, but not before we reach back into the low to middle 90's. A storm or two may be severe with heavy rain and strong winds the biggest threats. We have a "Marginal" risk for severe weather, a 1 on the 1 to 5 scale.
Wednesday through Friday will still be warm, in fact we may touch 90° on Wednesday, but at least it will be less humid, so it will be more tolerable. We may see an isolated shower or storm on Thursday however the second half of the week and weekend look to be rain-free.
(3) comments
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.