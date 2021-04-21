SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -
A line of intense thunderstorms is moving east across western Mass this afternoon. Heavy rain, lightning, strong to damaging wind gusts, and even small hail is expected.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch continues through 6pm, but we do have a WARNING currently in effect. Within this warned storm, wind gusts up to 60mph are possible, which may cause tree damage and power outages. Remember to stay indoors(not in a car) as these storms pass, away from windows.
Behind the main line of storms, wind has changed direction and is ushering in colder air. In fact, some in the Berkshires are seeing snow mix in and there was a report of thundersnow in Pittsfield!
Rain and snow showers gradually come to an end tonight and skies turn partly cloudy overnight. We get cold with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s and wind chills in the teens and 20s by Thursday morning!
An upper low will keep us chilly tomorrow with gusts to 40mph at times as we get stuck between surface low and high pressure. A few rain or snow showers remain possible, especially in the hills. The wind will make it feel like it's in the 20's in the hills and 30's in the valley as high temps stay in the 40's.
As the upper low exits, temperatures rebound back to near normal Friday with highs reaching near 60. It will still be windy though. The warm up will continue into the weekend with highs near 70 Saturday.
Low pressure We will still have a gusty breeze to end the week, but wind relaxes a bit Saturday. Skies look mostly sunny to start the weekend, but high clouds increase in the afternoon and evening ahead of another approaching low. Periods of rain are looking likely Sunday along with a cool breeze as a coastal low passes to our south and east.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.