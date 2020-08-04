SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) --
**Tropical Storm Warnings in effect for Franklin, Hampshire, Hampden, & Berkshire Counties until further notice…
*A Flash Flood Watch in effect for Berkshire, Hampshire, Hamden & Franklin Counties from Noon Tuesday to 8am Wednesday…
~Isaias made landfall last night and is barreling up the coast! It will bring us rain and wind today with the biggest concern perhaps being the wind threat.
A few showers and downpours are moving through this morning. It's warm and humid out there as well. Scattered rain is likely on and off throughout the day along with an occasional thunderstorm in the afternoon. A few storms may be severe in the afternoon as well and a weak tornado is possible. Temperatures hold in the 70s for most with increasing wind into the evening.
Details: The track of Isaias will bring the center of the storm to our west this evening as the storm barrels up the coast. For the Pioneer Valley, wind will end up being the bigger concern with 25-35mph and gusts reaching 50+mph by this evening and night as the storm approaches. Rainfall amounts look a bit lighter with the valley getting a half inch to 1 inch of rain, while Berkshire County may see 1-3" inches with isolated higher amounts. Flash flooding will be possible for everyone, due to the threat of imbedded thunderstorms, which would bring isolated higher amounts of rain.
A tornado threat is also a concern for this afternoon and evening on the eastern side of the tropical storm, which includes most of southern New England.
Overall, the brunt of the storm will impact western Mass between 2-10pm, with conditions improving tonight The storm will be well out of our area by sunrise tomorrow.
The remainder of the week looks to be dominated by high pressure, which will give us good sunshine, lower humidity and light breezes. Temperatures in the lower to middle 80s are on tap to end the week, then we turn warmer over the weekend.
