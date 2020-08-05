SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Isaias continues to race away, but of course the damage is done! Widespread damage and power outages were reported through western Mass. and still thousands are without power this morning as well.
Check out some of the wind gusts across the area yesterday, 62mph at Barnes in Westfield and 53mph gust at Westover. Most peak gusts were between 50-60mph across the valley!
Flooding was not a factor for us yesterday with most areas picking up less than a 1/2". Western Mass was on the east side of the track of Isaias and the steady, heavy, flooding rains lined up across New York state and across the Mid-Atlantic.
Today will be warm and less humid with with highs in the middle to upper 80s and dew points in the low to mid 60s. A spot shower can't be ruled out, but most stay dry with more of a breeze for the afternoon.
High pressure takes over tomorrow, bringing in our first shot of "refreshing" air in quite sometime! Seasonable temps in the low 80s expected with lots of sunshine and low dew points. Friday gets a bit cloudier with a system passing off the mid-Atlantic coast, and we could see a few spot showers around as this system seems pass a bit closer than we were thinking yesterday.
The weekend turns warmer, but stays dry with temps in the middle to upper 80s along with lots of sunshine. A front approaches early next week, which will bring in higher humidity and a chance for showers and storms. Overall a nice stretch of August weather over the next several days.
