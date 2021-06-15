SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - This afternoon will feature a mixture of sunshine and clouds. An upper level low to our north a weak cold front approaching from the west will bring us the chance of an isolated downpour or storm.
The storm threat is through about 6pm. Storms and downpours look to be isolated in nature, but a strong storm can't be ruled out with gusty wind and small hail, but the bigger threat still looks to be heavy rain and lightning, however most will miss them all together. Temperatures reach into the mid to upper 70s with a muggy feel ahead of the front.
Skies clear this evening making for pleasant conditions. It will then turn cooler and drier overnight as high pressure begins to settle into the Northeast. Temperatures will fall into the 50's by morning.
High pressure will bring gorgeous weather for the rest of the work week. We return to refreshing air and sunny skies with seasonable temperatures in the middle to upper 70s both tomorrow and Thursday. This nice stretch will continue through Friday, although Friday will be warm with highs in the middle 80s. Expect sunshine and warm, comfortable temps during the day, and cool, crisp nights. Thursday and Friday morning's temps may dip into the 40's.
Father's Day weekend will feature a mixed bag of weather. Saturday is looking warm and humid with highs in the lot to mid 80s. A strong cold front will bring a threat for showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. There may be a few strong to severe storms as the front comes through, stay tuned! Behind the front, it will turn less humid with comfortable conditions. Temperatures for Father's Day will start in the 50's with highs near 80 in the afternoon, delightful!
