SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It will remain warm and muggy this afternoon, as we remain out ahead of a cold front. Temperatures will reach into the mid to upper 80's with dew points in the 60's.
However, we have big changes on the way! The cold front will bring isolated severe thunderstorms this afternoon through - 6 p.m. Storms could produce damaging wind gusts and hail. Straight line winds are the biggest concern with gust to 60 mph possible. Heavy rain is possible as well, but storms will move quickly, which will keep the flash flood threat low. Storms will wind down around dinnertime as the front quickly moves out to sea, and not everyone will see a storm. (Isolated in nature)
It will quickly turn comfortable this evening as temperatures and dew points fall as a Northwesterly breeze drives in the cooler, drier air. You will be able to open up the windows and give the A.C.s and fans a rest tonight.
Dry, refreshing air continues to settle in behind the cold front tomorrow. Temps will be down into the 50's tomorrow morning. We continue to dry out throughout the day with dew points falling into the 40s! High pressure will keep the day sunny with a healthy breeze around. Tomorrow will be the pick of the week!
Showers and thunderstorms approach southern New England on Thursday as a warm front lifts through the area. Behind the front we turn more humid and unsettled as a clipper type system moves through New England.
We may dry out again on Friday before the remnants of Laura possibly get pulled into the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic by Saturday or Saturday night, bringing a threat for showers and thunderstorms with heavy rain. We turn breezy and dry for the second half of the week, and Monday as a cold front pushes the moisture out to sea.
(3) comments
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
