SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A few isolated showers and thunderstorms are around tonight, but most have clear to partly cloudy skies. We remain muggy and mild overnight with temps falling into the middle and upper 60s. Areas of fog possible late.
Spotty strong thunderstorms return Tuesday as a cold front comes through western Mass. We will be very warm and humid ahead of the front with highs returning to the middle and upper 80s. As storms develop, they may quickly become severe with damaging wind gusts and hail. Heavy rain is possible as well, but storms will move quickly, which will keep the flash flood threat low. Storms may be done for western Mass by dinnertime as the front quickly moves to the coast.
Dry, refreshing air rushes in behind a strong cold front for Wednesday. In the early morning, temperatures will be back to the mid 50s with some areas of fog. We continue to dry out throughout the day with dew points falling into the 40s! High pressure will keep the day sunny with a healthy breeze around.
Models are hinting at a batch of showers and weakening thunderstorms approaching southern New England by Thursday morning and afternoon. It’s still a low risk at this point, but with a passing warm front to our north, we do turn more humid and unsettled through the end of the week. Remnants of Laura look like they may get pulled into the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic by Friday and Saturday, bringing a threat for showers and thunderstorms with heavy rain. We turn breezy and dry by Sunday as a cold front pushes that moisture out to sea.
