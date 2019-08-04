SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It was a stormy start to the weekend with heavy rain, isolated damaging winds and lots of lightning around but today will be much improved. There may be an isolated shower or storm but most of us will be staying dry. It will be a nice end to the weekend.
A front will slowly move offshore with the focus of showers and storms setting up to our south today. Overall western Mass is looking good with lowering humidity and more sunshine. temperatures will reach into the 80's while dew points slide into the 50's. High pressure builds in tonight, allowing for a cool, crisp night and start to our work week. Tomorrow is looking fantastic! It will be sunny, warm and dry with temperatures in the lower 80s along with low levels of humidity.
Our weather pattern becomes humid and unsettled again Tuesday and likely lasting through Thursday. In the upper levels, a trough in the Northeast will keep us dealing with rain and thunderstorm chances, as will fronts at the surface. Temperatures look to stay fairly steady most of the week with highs in the 80s, but dew points will remain high. There may be another severe risk as well.
