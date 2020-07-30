SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Highs this afternoon rose into the upper 80s and lower 90s, before clouds moved in and strong storms arrived. Isolated storms brought wind damage to Franklin County.
Any showers and storms will end this evening, but some clouds will linger with dew points and temps holding in the 60s. Morning clouds will give way to a decent amount of sunshine tomorrow as drier air works in during the afternoon. Temperatures will climb into the upper 80s to near 90, importantly with less humidity.
Things turn more humid and a bit unsettled on Sunday with a front bringing a few showers and storms later in the day.
Tropical Storm Isaias is spinning north of the Dominican Republic. It's forecast to turn more north and head towards Florida, approaching the state as a hurricane over the weekend. It will likely move parallel to the east coast of Florida. New England is now in the cone of concern for the Tuesday/Wednesday time frame. The biggest threat for us would be heavy rain.
(3) comments
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
