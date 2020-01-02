SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- This afternoon will be nice with comfortable temperatures and some sunshine. Highs will reach into the low to middle 40's, which is above normal for early January; the wind will be on the lighter side too. Clouds will increase this evening ahead of our next storm system but temperatures will likely stay above freezing.
A southerly flow will keep temperatures on the mild side through Saturday. A few showers move in tomorrow morning, but very little precipitation is expected with a tenth of an inch or less through the day. The bulk of the rain stays to our south and passes out-to-sea.
Surface low pressure will approach New England on Saturday but much of this system looks to stay south of us as well. However, some light rain and showers will likely move in for later on in the day. Temperatures still reach into the low to middle 40's.
Saturday night into Sunday things get interesting. Colder air drains in while a final wave of low pressure moves south of New England, just off shore. If this system is slow to move out then we'll see a period of snow late Saturday night into Sunday morning with some accumulation possible. However, it's still possible this system exits quickly and we dry out with little to no snow. Either way, It will turn blustery and cold Sunday afternoon and for the start of next week but there is still no Arctic cold in sight.
