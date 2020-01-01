SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Patchy clouds continue to hang tough this evening and some may linger overnight. Skies stay partly cloudy to mostly clear with temperatures getting a bit colder as lows fall into the low 20s for most. If skies can clear and wind becomes lighter, some teens are possible early Thursday.
High pressure will give us a dry, mostly sunny to partly cloudy Thursday. Temperatures climb into the low 40s, which is slightly above normal for early January and we will have a lighter breeze, making the day feel a little nicer. Clouds increase again in the evening and night ahead of our next storm system.
A deep trough builds into the southern Plains on Thursday and will swing to the northeast this weekend. Wind will shift southerly, which will bring in more clouds and keep temperatures above normal through Saturday. Light rain and rain showers move in on Friday, but very little precipitation is expected with a tenth of an inch or less by Friday night.
Surface low pressure will approach New England on Saturday, bringing a healthier batch of rain to western Mass. Showers look to be around most of the day with overcast skies and temperatures in the 40s. A cold front will move through in the evening with more showers along with a gusty breeze.
Sunday looks a bit tricky as forecast models differ on how quickly low pressure will exit New England. There is a chance for the low to take more time, meaning a change from rain to snow may occur with some accumulation possible Saturday night through midday Sunday. However, there’s also a decent chance the low exits quickly and we dry out with little to no snow seen. What we do know, is Sunday will be a colder, blustery day with highs in the 30s and wind gusts to 30-40mph. We go back to dry, chilly weather for early next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.