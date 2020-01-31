SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- High pressure will help keep our weather dry and quiet again today, the last day of January!
After another cold start this morning, today will warm up a bit with highs near 40 this afternoon. As this high continues moving east, our wind will pick up slightly out of the southwest-which will help to bring in slightly milder temperatures. High clouds will increase this afternoon and evening ahead of low pressure moving from the Gulf to the Carolina coast.
Low pressure off the coast will be close enough to bring in cloudy skies for Friday night and Saturday but not close enough to bring us anything of significance. We may see a snow shower or two tomorrow morning then most of the day looks dry as precipitation stays mostly offshore. The coastal low will continue moving off shore intensifying as it does. As the storm grows more intense, we will have a gustier breeze kick in across New England for Sunday.
Sunday is looking mainly dry and blustery with highs nearing 40. As a trough moves overhead, we will keep many clouds, and there may be a few snow and rain showers around Sunday evening. Precipitation may be scant but scattered coatings in Franklin County and the hills are possible.
Next week looks mild and unsettled. Monday is looking fantastic with some sun along with highs in the 50's. The forecast for the middle of next week becomes very uncertain. We will be right on the fence between cold air to the north and mild air to the south along with moisture streaming in from the south. The best chance for precipitation will be late Wednesday into Thursday with most likely rain or a mix at this point. Temperatures will likely be in the 40's for highs but cold air to the north needs to be watched closely while precipitation moves in.
