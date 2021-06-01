SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Welcome to the month of June! Today is the start of meteorological summer and also the start of hurricane season in the Atlantic. June in western Mass can get quite hot and is also one of our busiest months for severe weather-along with July.
After a cold and rainy holiday weekend, we’ve finally got some nice weather in play today with sun and clouds and highs back to the 70s. We remain comfortable this evening with temperatures falling back to the 60s under partly to mostly cloudy skies.
Temperatures bottom out in the upper 40s for most by sunrise Wednesday, then we see another quick warm up. Afternoon temperatures climb into the upper 70s to around 80 for most of the valley with partly to mostly cloudy skies again. We have a warm, comfortable day on tap, but an approaching warm front may spark a few showers later in the day.
Low pressure moving in from the southwest will bring western Mass a better shot at showers Thursday. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are possible throughout the day. A few showers may bring heavy rain, but severe weather is not expected. Expect a muggier day with dew points climbing into the 60s.
Showers and a few storms linger Thursday night and possibly Friday morning, but some models have us drying out by Friday afternoon. Either way, Friday is looking warm and humid.
Heat and humidity take control of our weather this weekend into early next week thanks to a building Bermuda high pressure system off the Southeast coast. Temperatures may get into the 90s for a few days with humidity remaining high. Potential heat wave? Maybe!
