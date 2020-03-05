SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A quiet evening and night on tap for western Mass with fair skies and dry air. Temperatures fall steadily this evening and should dip below freezing for most by midnight. Wind becomes light and variable and skies turn partly cloudy through sunrise. Overnight lows fall to the middle and upper 20s.
Friday begins dry and cold with some sunshine early. Clouds increase in the morning and skies become cloudy for the afternoon. Temperatures return to the 40s, but will be a few degrees cooler than today. By the afternoon, our chance to see a rain shower increases, then during the evening, scattered rain and snow showers are possible. Little to no snow accumulation is expected outside a coating in the hills and Berkshires.
Two areas of low pressure approach New England Friday evening: A storm moving out of the Great Lakes and low pressure off the coast of the Carolinas. The coastal low will rapidly gain strength as it moves north-northeast and energy transfer from our western low will aid that process. As this energy transfer takes place, rain and snow showers will be seen here in western Mass.
The majority of precipitation will be closer to SE Mass, the Cape and Islands, who will get brushed by the nor’easter. The Cape and Islands will likely pick up snow accumulation, plus strong to damaging wind gusts and high waves and surf.
Gusty breezes kick in across southern New England as the coastal low bombs out and gusts here in western Mass may reach 20-30mph Friday night and Saturday. Gusts along the East Coast of New England could top 50mph!
Clouds decrease Saturday morning and sunshine will be around for the day. Temperatures get chilly with highs in the 30s to near 40 with wind chills about 5 to 10 degrees cooler. Wind lightens Saturday night and temperatures fall into the teens and low 20s by Sunday morning.
A ridge of high pressure digs into the Northeast Sunday and Monday with highs returning to the 50s and 60s respectively. We will see good sunshine and a light breeze both days-nice! Tuesday stays mild, but with more clouds and a chance for showers in the afternoon and evening. A rumble of thunder looks possible. We dry out and cool a bit for Wednesday, then another storm will bring a chance for rain and high elevation snow showers Thursday.
(1) comment
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
