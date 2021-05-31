SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Our unseasonably cool, unsettled weather pattern continues tonight into the first half of Memorial Day. Temperatures begin to moderate on Tuesday with highs approaching 80 by late week.
Periods of rain will continue this morning with temperatures in the 40s. Rain tapers by midday today and temperatures warm into the 60s again on Memorial day. The second half of Monday looks to be dry.
This week overall will be a bit breezy, but our flow turns southerly as a Bermuda high builds and strengthens bringing us mostly dry and warm weather this week. Winds could occasionally gust to 20mph, with a light breeze 5-10mph each day.
We kick off the month of June tomorrow, which is shaping up to be the pick of the week next week as it will feature the most sunshine and comfortable temperatures in the 70s. The temperature moderating trend continues and with the return of a summer-like feel humidity will be back on the rise. We'll be watching for the potential for additional shower and thunderstorm activity that may affect the region as a result of this Wednesday evening through the end of the week.
