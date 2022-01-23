SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- This morning was not as cold as the past few mornings, with temps in the teens. With less wind, it felt much warmer too
Today will see a bit warmer temperatures as a passing low pressure system to our northwest draws some warmer air into the region. Some clouds from the system will extend south into western Mass disrupting the sunshine, and a light breeze becomes more steady by early afternoon. Temps settle in the low 30s. It looks like some passing snow showers will come through this afternoon and evening. A quick coating in spots could be possible.
A broad weak area of low pressure may bring us milder temps but also some light snow on Tuesday. As of now, most models aren't too impressive with some even keeping us completely dry. It is still early but there is a chance that freezing rain may also be a concern with this passing system, but details will become more solidified as the weekend progresses.
The reminder of the week looks cold but dry. All eyes turn to the potential for a weekend costal storm. It looks like a close call for some snow!
(3) comments
probably wont be a Darrell Brooks Jr Waukesha incident.
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
