SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It was a stormy morning commute with downpours and thunderstorms moving through the valley. Some spots picked up over 2" of rainfall along with lots of thunder and lightning. The bulk of the activity has shifted east, however a few more downpours and rumbles of thunder will linger through late morning.
Clouds will stick around this afternoon and it will remain damp. Temperatures will top off in the upper 60's. Another round of showers and thunderstorms will move through this evening. Severe weather across New York state will develop then weaken as it heads into western Mass, but will hold together for more soakers and some lightning.
Tonight will be cool and muggy with patchy fog. Things remain unsettled tomorrow, but we'll see some sunshine mixed in with a few showers and a possible thunderstorms. Temperatures will reach into the middle 70's. Both today and tomorrow will be a bit muggy with dew points in the lower 60's.
A cold front will dry us out for the rest of the week. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will feature, sunny, dry comfortable conditions. Temps will top off in the 70's, then warm into the lower 80's on Friday.
