SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Most of us are waking up to 1-2" of snow on the ground as a weak system pushes to our east. We are still dealing with some left over flurries and snow showers so be sure to allow for some extra time as you head out the door. and take it slow. Snow will end by 7am-ish or so.
As this system shifts off shore and strengthens skies will brighten and it will become a bit breezy. However, temperatures will reach near 40 degrees so there will be some good melting this afternoon. Watch out for refreeze this evening as temps fall back below freezing.
Low pressure will linger off the coast of Newfoundland and Maine through mid-week, setting up a bit of a blocking pattern and keeping clouds across western Mass. Tomorrow and Wednesday are both looking mainly dry with highs in the 30s to near 40. An isolated passing sprinkle or flurry is possible tomorrow evening. This system will move out giving way to brighter skies late in the week.
At this point there are no storms or Arctic outbreaks expected through for us through the weekend. A coastal storm will slide out-to-sea on Friday, but as of now it looks like a miss for us, southern New England.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.