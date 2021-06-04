SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A weak frontal boundary remains close to and just south of our area this afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms continue to flare up along this boundary with a few affecting western Mass. Most of the bigger storms remain across Connecticut.
Any lingering showers and thunderstorms will diminish this evening and skies become partly cloudy tonight with developing fog. We are a bit cooler and more comfortable tonight with lows in the upper 50s for many with a slight muggy feel.
High pressure to our south begins building on Saturday. This will give us a dry weather day with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and a healthy breeze. Temperatures will warm quickly with many getting into the middle and upper 80s, however the CT River Valley should hit around 90! Humidity will rise, but won’t be off the charts-yet. Showers and thunderstorms will be flaring up throughout northern New England, but chances are very low we see anything reach us-maybe north of Rt. 2 in the afternoon.
Dry weather looks to continue Sunday and Monday with sunny skies, though it gets very hot.
Heat Wave is likely as a ridge of high pressure dominates weather in the East from Sunday to Tuesday. Humidity also looks to climb, especially Tuesday and Wednesday, with dew points nearing 70! Showers and thunderstorms come back into play by then with isolated late-day storms possible Tuesday, then widely scattered showers and storms Wednesday with a passing front.
A cold front should push southward through southern New England sometime Wednesday. Wet weather is looking possible and we will have to monitor for severe chances. Behind the front, a rush of cooler, drier air should move in for Thursday and Friday.
