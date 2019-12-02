SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The steady snow has move out but we are waking up to 6-12" of accumulation and we are not done yet!
Winter Storm Warnings and Advisories remain in effect until 7 AM Tuesday Morning.
We will see a wintry mix of snow/sleet and freezing rain off and on throughout the day into the evening. Some additional accumulation is likely. The area of low pressure will strengthen but the heavy snow will line up east then shift out-to-sea tonight. We can expect 1-2" in the valley with 2-4" in the hills. Eastern Mass. could pick up several inches later today into tonight as well.
The storm will move away tomorrow as clouds give way to some sunshine. It will be breezy and chilly with highs near 40.
A weak system could bring us some snow shower will little or no accumulation on Wednesday. Cold air will move in behind it with temps in the 20's to near 30 on Thursday. The weekend is looking dry and cold with a moderating trend for the start of next week.
