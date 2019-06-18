SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A weak area of low pressure passing to our south this evening will exit offshore, taking showers with it. While a few light showers may be around over the next few hours, things will dry out a bit tonight and overnight.
Skies remain mostly cloudy tonight with some patchy fog possible. Both temperatures and dew points fall back to the upper 50s and low 60s through dawn.
Wednesday will begin with low clouds and areas of fog that will give way to a partly sunny to mostly cloudy day. It will be warmer with highs nearing 80 in the valley and still quite humid with dew points in the lower 60s. There is a low chance for spotty showers to develop in the late afternoon and evening, but they should be very hit or miss.
A few showers may pass through Wednesday night into Thursday morning as another weak low passes to our south. Overall, Thursday will begin mostly cloudy and humid and stay that way into the early afternoon. A strong low and front are on the way for Thursday evening and will bring a period of rain with some imbedded downpours and even a thunderstorm or two. The heaviest rain should fall Thursday night through Friday morning with over an inch possible.
A cold front will push eastward Friday morning, bringing showers to an end in western Mass by Noon-ish. Some clearing is possible in the afternoon as drier air moves in on a gusty northwest breeze. Dew points will fall back to “refreshing” levels by Friday evening and the weekend!
As we officially kick off summer, temperatures will be on the rise. Over the weekend, highs should make it to 80 both Saturday and Sunday with good sunshine and dry air thanks to high pressure. Saturday will be a breezy day with northwest wind gusts to 20-30mph. Early next week, an upper level ridge will move across New England, bringing a bit of heat for western Mass. Humidity levels climb as a warm front passes Monday and a few showers or thunderstorms look possible late in the day.
