SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect until 9am Friday morning for all of western Mass.
The biggest threat for any sort of freezing rain will north and west of Springfield in the higher elevations. Untreated roads, sidewalks, and parking lots may be slick – something to watch as you hit the roads for the morning commute.
Milder air will gradually build in for the midday and afternoon, changing the wintry mix over to plain rain. Flooding isn’t a concern, with rain totals reaching up to a half inch. Temperatures will top out near 50 with a strong southerly wind gusting up to 25 mph.
Showers come to an end Friday night. Overnight temperatures stay mild, only falling into the middle 40s through Saturday morning. Western Mass will likely hit it’s high temperature for Saturday in the morning, with temperatures sliding into the upper 30s by the afternoon. A gusty northwest wind will usher in that colder air. Fortunately, clouds will be on the decrease with partly/mostly sunny skies in the afternoon. It will be colder and quieter for Sunday with highs near freezing.
High pressure will give us a dry start to the final day of 2018, but wet weather returns by the evening. Temps rise into the upper 30s, but with some lingering cold air, there may be a brief period of wintry mix on the onset of the storm. Rain takes over quickly and lasts through New Year’s Eve and into early Tuesday morning. Rain is looking fairly light for now. Temperatures stay mild for New Year’s Day, but we will have a good breeze. Colder air returns mid to late week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.