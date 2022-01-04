SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Finally, a sunny day! Temperatures ended up around normal for early January this afternoon with highs in the lower to middle 30s. The sunshine felt good today for sure, but clouds return tonight and wet weather is back Wednesday.
High pressure will keep our weather dry tonight with a gradual increase in cloud cover overnight. Temperatures should drop quickly, then steady out overnight. Lows fall into the lower to middle 20s for most. Warmer air will be moving into the mid-layers of the atmosphere as wind shifts southwesterly.
By dawn, some light, spotty freezing rain or freezing drizzle is possible for our area. A few snowflakes could mix in as well. Temperatures will be climbing in the morning, changing any wintry precip over to rain, but prep for potential slick spots on roads for the early AM commute. Rain showers persist into the afternoon with highs climbing into the lower 40s.
A cold front will swing through in the early evening, kicking rain out to the east. Skies partially clear out going into Thursday. Thursday will be a dry, cool day with some sun and high clouds mixed, then snow chances increase Thursday night.
Our end of the week storm looks to bring at least some snow to western Mass. While accumulating snow is likely, amounts for our area look to stay on the lighter side with a chance at plowable (3 inches) snow, especially east of I91. For now, snow will mostly fall Friday morning, affecting the commute. Snow showers end by the afternoon and travel conditions look good for the evening. The highest snow amounts should be in central to southeastern Mass and Rhode Island, where a band of 6 inches is possible. We still have some details to iron out on who gets what.
Expect a bright, breezy and seasonably cold start to the weekend, followed by a minor storm system Sunday that looks to bring a wintry mix and rain back to the area. Long range forecast models are in agreement for an Arctic air mass to arrive early next week with some of the coldest air of the season!
probably wont be a Darrell Brooks Jr Waukesha incident.
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
