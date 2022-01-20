SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Spotty light mixed showers will transition over to snow showers with little or no impact. Roads will remain mainly wet than anything. Temperatures will slowly slip below freezing as cooler, drier air slowly drains in. Any light precipitation will be over by late morning.
High pressure will build in this afternoon, ushering in the cold Arctic air again to end the week. Temps stay steady then fall later this afternoon. Temperatures fall steadily tonight and will make their way into the single digits to near zero. Wind Chills will dip below zero in the valley too. In fact, A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for the hills and Berkshires tonight where wind chills will be as low as -20!
Tomorrow will be mostly sunny and cold with highs in the teens to near 20. Fortunately the wind will be lighter tomorrow afternoon but wind chills will still be mainly in the single digits.
A coastal storm will pass out-to-sea missing us this weekend. The forecast trend is for most of the heavier precipitation to remain either offshore or to our southeast. Flurries and light snow showers may make it up to eastern Mass the Cape and Islands Saturday afternoon then collapse and head out-to-sea. Overall the weekend is looking cold and dry. Highs on Saturday will stay in the 20's then reach near 30 on Sunday with a flurry or two late in the day.
The rest of the month is looking cold with no big storms indicated. A Clipper may bring us some snow showers on Tuesday followed by another patch of cold to follow.
probably wont be a Darrell Brooks Jr Waukesha incident.
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
